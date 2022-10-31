New public defender appointment on Riverton council agenda for Tuesday

The Riverton City Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, in the Council Chambers at Riverton City Hall, 816 N. Federal Blvd.

The agenda includes a public hearing and consideration of a retail liquor license transfer to the Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse at 303 S. Federal Blvd.

The council will also consider appointing a new public defender on Tuesday.

“Jane Juve has served as the court’s public defender since January 2019,” staff said in a memo to the council. “However, she recently tendered her resignation in order to pursue another professional opportunity.”

The city advertised the open public defender position, staff said, and they heard back from three qualified applicants: Bailey Lazzari, Janet Millard and James Whiting.

Mayor Richard Gard reviewed the applications and will propose a candidate for the appointment during Tuesday’s meeting, according to the memo.

R-4 parking

A subcommittee of the Riverton Planning Commission will give a presentation on parking regulations in R-4 – or higher-density – residential zones during Tuesday’s meeting.

The city council had asked the commission to research the issue, staff said in a memo.

“Specifically, the council questioned whether the numbers used to calculate limits were valid and applicable to current needs and standards,” the memo states.

At the end of Tuesday’s meeting, the public works department will offer a year-end report on construction, and finance staff will present a quarterly fiscal health report.

The council meeting will be preceded by a 6:45 p.m. Finance Committee meeting in the same location.

Both meetings are open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are also available.

For more information call the City of Riverton at 856-2227.

