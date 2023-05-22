New program seeks local artist input

Enroll Wyoming is dedicated to improving access to affordable health coverage for all who call Wyoming home, including our Native American communities. As part of this commitment, Enroll Wyoming launching a new program for Native American residents and opening up the floor to local creatives in order to ensure that it is authentic, inclusive, and reflects the values and needs of our Native American heritage.
To guarantee the program meets these needs, we’re seeking the community’s participation. We’re looking for suggestions for our program’s name, mascot, logo design, and slogan, and we’re particularly interested in ideas that celebrate and strengthen our connection to Wyoming’s Native American roots.
We are looking for individuals to submit the following:
• A name
• A slogan
• A logo
• A mascot
You can submit your entry by uploading it below or by mail, in accordance with the contest rules. We’ll be reviewing all submissions and selecting the submission that best aligns with our goals and values. The winner will receive a $500 gift card.
The winner will receive a $500 gift card and their entries will be featured in our outreach program. Entries need to be uploaded to this site no later than May 26th or postmarked no later than May 22nd to ensure delivery. Mailed entries should be mailed to: PO Box 685, Casper, WY 82602
If you have any questions about the details of this contest, please reach out to Kalen Marketing Solutions at [email protected] or by calling (307) 268-4705.