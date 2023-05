(Midvale, WY) – The Midvale Fire Department added two new members this week, Shay Horton and Jesse Lyles, according to a post shared on the Fremont County Fire Protection Facebook page.

“These members successfully completed the probationary firefighter requirements,” the post says.

“Thank you for your hard work and volunteer service to our community.”

Congratulations from us at County 10, and thanks to all the first responders and law enforcement that keep us safe!