New Mats in Tigertown thanks to a donation from Fremont Motors Lander

The Lander Tigers broke in the new mats donated by Fremont Motors of Lander in a big way Thursday Night in a hard-fought 42-37 win over the visiting second-ranked Cody Broncs.

“It was a good match,” Tiger head coach Eric Watson said.

Most of the matches ended in pins, and Lander’s Landon Jones won by injury default at 132 pounds when Cody’s Taylor Baggs could not continue but two matches went the distance and were decided by decision.

Advertisement

At 126 pounds, Cody’s Ty Peterson took an 11-3 decision over the Tiger’s Colin McWilliams.

In the best match of the evening, Jackson Wood of Cody edged Lander senior Gabe Harris in a strategic battle 4-3.

The Tigers went on to Worland to compete in the Battle of the Big Horns on Friday and Saturday as did Cody.

Lander 42 – Cody 37

Advertisement

106: Kash Carpenter, LAN over Devin Furman, COD Fall 1:30

113: William Wood, COD over Kolten Bonenberger, LAN Fall 1:25

120: Open

Advertisement

126: Ty Peterson, COD over Colin McWilliams, LAN Decision 11-3

132: Landon Jones, LAN over Taylor Baggs, COD Injury default

138: Levi Vold, LAN over Myles Hensley, COD Fall 4:48

Advertisement

145: Charles Snyder, LAN Forfeit

152: Chad Snyder, LAN over Alex Sitz, COD Fall 2:47

160: Jackson Wood, COD over Gabe Harris, LAN Decision 4-3

170: Dillon Campbell, COD over Jack Pasquinelli, LAN Fall1:24

182: Tres Pickerd, LAN over Warren Sorensen, COD Fall 2:26

195: Logan Bartlett, Cody Forfeit

220: Jace Grant, COD over Lu Larsen, LAN Fall :45

285: Cody Cunningham, LAN Forfeit