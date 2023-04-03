New local author works toward self-publishing; fundraiser underway

(Riverton, WY) – A new local author, Caitee Cooper, is excited to debut her first book Silverskin. This is the first in a “genre-busting, thrilling, romantic, and 100% creepy contemporary fantasy series.”

She started the book about a decade ago after spending time with family friends in Alaska’s Kenai Peninsula. Inspired by a ghost story she heard one night while playing cards during that visit, she went home and unknowingly began the journey to creating this book.

“I’ve always kind of liked stories and telling stories,” Caitee explained. “And I always used to write little stories growing up. So I went home and just started typing this little story. And then I went to college, and I just totally forgot about it.”

Fast forward ten years, now married and a soon-to-be mother of two, she was reading a Veronica Roth book one evening and was disappointed by the ending. Left “stewing” on it throughout the night, it led her to wake up the following morning inspired to write a book based on this story she started a decade earlier.

She spent the last year or so working on Silverskin – late nights, nap times, and whenever else she could squeeze in a few words while raising two little boys. She finished it in December 2022.

To leave you wanting a little bit more, here is a taste of what the book is about:

The main character goes on a moose hunt with her family in Alaska. While on the hunt, they have a traumatic experience. The family returns home to Colorado, and other than moving on from the trauma, which is difficult in and of itself, they don’t realize the forces unleashed from their experience. During the trip, the main character and her brother became friends with the nephew of their hunting guide. After returning home, they kept in contact with the nephew. The nephew starts poking around and discovers things are not quite right, which leads him to where it all happened.

This is the first in a series described as: “a contemporary fantasy series full of adventure, romance, compelling characters, and sinister forces.” Caitee has already started on the second book.

Before we can read the first one (you can check out the first four chapters here), she is raising funds to help with her self-publishing endeavor. Her Kickstarter campaign began last week and ends early on April 30.

Caitee can get the book so far as an editor, but now she needs to pay for a professional narrative assessment, proofreading, ISBNs, professional beta reads and more. All of which adds up quickly.

Learn more at caiteecooper.com.