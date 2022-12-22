New high school basketball rankings see one new team from Fremont County

(Fremont County, WY) – The third week of rankings have been released from wyopreps.com. Fremont County saw many teams shuffle this week with one team dropping out of the top five while one team jumped from not earning votes to number three in the rankings.

On the girl’s side, only two teams were voted in this week both in Class 2A. Wyoming Indian who has been ranked second all season long has overtaken Rocky Mountain for the number one spot. Shoshoni held on by just nine points this week they are ranked fifth.

The boy’s side for Fremont County saw a lot of changes. The newest team to make the rankings is Lander Valley. After a win over number one-ranked Douglas. Lander went from not being ranked to now ranked third in Class 3A. Wind River held on to the fourth spot in Class 2A. Wyoming Indian, Shoshoni, and St. Stephens all earned votes for the 2A classification but could not crack the top five. Dubois fell out of the 1A rankings this week.

Advertisement

Fremont County Basketball resumes in 2023. You can stay updated with score updates and more on the County 10 Sports Twitter account.