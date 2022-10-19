New Fremont County team joins the top five in latest football polls

(Fremont County, WY) – The latest Wyopreps.com Coaches and Media Football Poll was released today and it features a new Fremont County team in the rankings. Dubois, Shoshoni, and Wind River were in the polls for most of the year if not all year.

Changes were expected this week. With Shoshoni defeating Wind River last Thursday, the two teams swap places. Shoshoni is now ranked second while Wind River is third. Dubois has held the second spot in 1A 6-Man all season long behind Little Snake River.

The new Fremont County team to enter the top five comes from Class 3A. The Tigers for the first time this season have entered the rankings. Throughout the season, Lander has received votes but couldn’t breakthrough. After the Tigers defeated against previously ranked Worland last Friday, the mind of many Wyoming voters could have been swayed. The Tigers have a big playoff seeding game this upcoming week against third ranked Douglas.

Here are all the rankings for all Fremont County classifications:

3A

Cody Star Valley Douglas Buffalo Lander

1A 9-Man

Pine Bluffs Shoshoni Wind River Big Piney Southeast

1A 6-Man

Little Snake River Dubois Burlington Encampment Kaycee