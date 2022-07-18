New date set for community-based crime prevention meeting in Riverton

Katie Roenigk
Riverton resident Greg Tallabas addressed the Riverton City Council recently about new ideas to reduce local crime by strengthening neighborhood communities. h/t City of Riverton

Organizers have selected a new date for a meeting on community-based crime prevention in Riverton.

The meeting is now scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 28, at Riverton City Hall, 816 N. Federal Blvd.

“We’re going to go for it,” resident Greg Tallabas said Monday. “We’re set.”

Attendees should bring their own ideas to the meeting, which will also feature presentations from people in other communities who have set up similar organizations.

For more information or to get involved call Tallabas at (307) 463-2978.

