New city administrator employment contract on Riverton council agenda for Tuesday

The Riverton City Council is scheduled to approve the employment contract for its new city administrator during a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, in the Council Chambers at Riverton City Hall.

Former city administrator Tony Tolstedt resigned last month, and the council offered the position to public works director Kyle Butterfield a few weeks later.

The council will also consider adding Butterfield as a designated signer on all city accounts this week, and appointing him to the Urban Systems Committee.

There are two bid awards on Tuesday’s agenda as well: one for a flatbed 4×4 work truck and another for a fuel service contract with Bailey Enterprises.

The council will also consider signing a letter of support for Lander’s $15 million application to the USDA Community Facilities Grant and Loan Program for the Table Mountain Living Community.

The letter notes that the facility “would have the ability to serve many families in need throughout our region.”

“We support this project and anticipate the positive impact,” the letter states.

Tuesday’s meeting will be preceded by a 6:45 p.m. Finance Committee meeting in the same location.

Both meeting are open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on the city’s YouTube page, where past meeting recordings are also stored.

For more information call the City of Riverton at 856-2227.