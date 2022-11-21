New Board of Trustees to be sworn in for FCSD #25 on Tuesday

(Riverton, WY) – The Fremont County School District #25 Board of Trustees will convene for their regular meeting on Tuesday, November 22 at 7 pm in the Board Chambers located at 121 North 5th Street. This meeting is open to the public and can be watched via YouTube.

The meeting will include the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming Branch Director, Jacque Stoldt, recognizing Lilian Kimpel as Youth of the Year.

Aziz Waheed recognizing Christina Bekken’s nomination for the LifeChanger of

the Year Award.

The meeting will also include four action items, and the swearing-in of new board members: Jody Ray, Teri Kucera, Terry Cantrell, and Lori Morrow.

There will also be a presentation of plaques to Trustees Jenni Wildcat, Jeremy Hernandez, Joel Guggenmos, Jody Ray, and Lynette Jeffres.

The current agenda can be viewed here. Attachments can be viewed online here.