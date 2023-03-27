1330 AM KOVE is a beloved local radio station that serves as the go-to source for all things “local” in Fremont County. From breaking news to community events, KOVE keeps listeners informed and connected to their community.

One of the station’s most popular programs is the Coffee Time show, which has become something of a local legend. The show features interviews with local personalities, updates on current events, and lively discussions about issues that matter to residents of Fremont County.

Beyond Coffee Time, KOVE’s programming is diverse and engaging, with a mix of local news, talk shows, and coverage of Fremont County youth sports. Whether you’re tuning in for news updates or just looking for some good company on your morning drive, 1330 AM KOVE is always there, keeping listeners informed, entertained, and connected.