Neighbors Helping Neighbors – Injury Prevention Resources receives State Farm grant

State Farm agents Justus Jacobs of Lander, Wyo., and Tyler Watson of Riverton, Wyo., presented Injury Prevention Resources (IPR) with a $5,000 State Farm grant in support of the non-profit’s mission and child passenger seat safety program to Promote a Safer Wyoming.



The funding supports the organization’s 2022 child passenger safety/auto safety education initiatives. Events are planned throughout Fremont County and around the state with an emphasis placed on educating caregivers on correct installation of car seats, seat belt use for all passengers, crash force dynamics, driver distraction, and dangers of impaired driving. IPR utilizes a CPS Training Seat.

“Justus and I are honored to present Injury Prevention Resources with this big check representing our support for such an important auto safety program. At State Farm, we are committed to helping build stronger communities,” says Tyler.

“For us, it’s not enough to simply say we’re a Good Neighbor,” adds Justus, “Tyler and I embrace the responsibility to make our communities better by being a part of a solution and supporting safety programs in our state.”

Executive Director—Injury Prevention Resources, Noel Cooper, shares, “The incredible need for roadway safety in Fremont County is continual. We are beyond grateful for State Farm’s commitment to impacting lives on Wyoming roads. Children will be safer in their child car seats and parents will increase their knowledge thanks to State Farm!”

About Injury Prevention Resources:

Injury Prevention Resources (IPR) is a unique 501c3 agency that is able to work on prevention, intervention, and upkeep, relevant to roadway safety subjects and community safety. Through our programs, we depict the relevance of community and roadway safety dangers to all ages throughout our communities. Our services range from child car seat and seat belt education for toddlers to driving information for senior citizens. IPR reaches all ages in order to place proper emphasis on the importance of roadway and community safety. Our agency has five main issues we work toward:



1. Increasing seat belt use and drivers’ awareness of pedestrians

2. Decreasing impaired driving

3. Decreasing distracted driving

4. Promoting the use of child car seats

5. Assisting with reduction of substance abuse

IPR’s strategies are executed in order to educate others about the best practices for roadway safety and hold our community members accountable for actions that risk serious injury and endanger the lives of others.

About State Farm®:

For 100 years, the mission of State Farm has and continues to be to help people manage the risks of everyday life, recover from the unexpected, and realize their dreams. State Farm and its affiliates are the largest providers of auto and home insurance in the United States. Its 19,300 agents and nearly 55,000 employees serve approximately 86 million policies and accounts – which includes auto, fire, life, health, commercial policies and financial services accounts. Commercial auto insurance, along with coverage for renters, business owners, boats and motorcycles, is available. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company is the parent of the State Farm family of companies. State Farm is ranked No. 39 on the 2021 Fortune 500 list of largest companies. For more information, please visit http://www.statefarm.com.​