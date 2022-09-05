Near record heat, critical fire weather expected today

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, high pressure and hot temperatures are in store for Fremont County again today, with more record highs expected. There will be another #hot day in store today with several locations setting new daily record highs. Here is a sampling from our climate sites. #wywx We have issued a Special Weather Statement: https://t.co/RYMX58snNV pic.twitter.com/tNVbXbwf9x — NWS Riverton (@NWSRiverton) September 5, 2022

Smoke from wildfires will drift across the area, with Red Flag warnings issued for Fremont, Park, Lincoln, Sublette and Teton Counties.

High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90’s for most of the County today, with Dubois at 85 degrees

Lows tonight will be in the lower to upper 50’s, with Lander a bit warmer at 60 degrees.