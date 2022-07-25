Near normal temperatures expected today; elevated fire weather possible near southern parts of County

Vince Tropea
Vince Tropea
h/t NWSR

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Fremont County can expect near normal temperatures today.

Low humidity and a gusty breeze will bring elevated fire weather to southern Wyoming this afternoon, with Jeffrey City the closest region of Fremont County to possibly be affected.

High temperatures will be in the lower to upper 80’s today.

Advertisement

Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 50’s for most of the County, with Dubois and Shoshoni the outliers at 47 and 61 degrees.

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.