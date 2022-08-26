Natrona County Sheriff’s Office recommends charges for August 9 double homicide

(Natrona County, WY) – The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office has recommended charges for 26-year-old Luke Thomas Young to the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office, according to the below release shared on the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

“While the investigation is still ongoing, Natrona County Sheriff’s Office investigators have obtained enough information to recommend charges for 26-year-old Luke Thomas Young to the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office.

“The recommended charges are two counts of first degree murder and one count of aggravated assault in connection to the homicides of Acacia Colvin and Kameron Young Johnson.

“No further information will be released by the Sheriff’s Office at this time due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.

“The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office continues to extend our sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims.

“Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is encouraged to contact the NCSO Investigations Division at (307) 235-9282. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming by calling (307) 577-8477 or online at crime-stoppers.com.

“The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is committed to preserving the peace of our county and ensuring it is a safe place to live, work, and visit.”

