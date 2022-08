The Natrona County Coroner James Whipps has identified the victims in an active double homicide investigation that began around 11 pm Tuesday, August 9, according to a post from Oil City News.

“The two individuals have been identified as 27-year-old Kameron Young Johnson and 19-year-old Acacia Colvin, both of Casper,” the coroner’s release said. Next of kin have been notified and autopsies have been scheduled.

