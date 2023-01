(Riverton, WY) – The National Quilts of Valor Sew Days are happening next Friday and Saturday, February 3 and 4. The local chapter is looking for help sewing, cutting, and ironing quilt tops.

Time each day starts at 9:30 am in the back of the Riverton Elks Lodge, 207 E Main Street. There will be a potluck lunch.

They need sewing machines, rotary cutters, cutting mats, and thread. Kits are provided.

They will end the Sew Days with a small informal awarding at 3 pm on Saturday.