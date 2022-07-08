National Museum of Military Vehicles wins a top attraction award

(Dubois, WY) – The National Museum of Military Vehicles has won a 2022 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award for being in the top 10-percent of attractions worldwide. The award celebrates businesses that have received great traveler reviews from around the globe on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months.

Guests consistently remark that the Museum is spectacular and family-friendly, and that the tributes to American veterans are humbling. “This was an excellent experience. The museum is huge and beautifully designed. There is so much to see. I think this rivals many major museums throughout the country. Everyone enjoyed this: from our 9-year-old daughter to my 75-year-old parents,” a Tripadvisor reviewer said.

The military history museum, which opened southeast of Dubois, Wyo. in August 2020, celebrated its grand opening this past May. Inside the 140,000 sq. foot Museum, visitors will find nearly 500 fully restored military vehicles, artillery pieces, naval vessels and aircraft dating from 1897 to the present.

“It pleased us that our guests have shared their experiences on Tripadvisor where the Museum is 5 star rated,” Museum founder Dan Starks said. “We’re dedicated to honoring the service and sacrifice of veterans and their families and active-duty servicemen and women. We tell their stories in three major galleries through immersive exhibits focusing currently on World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War.”

“Congratulations to the 2022 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Winners,” said Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor. “The Travelers’ Choice Awards recognize the best in tourism and hospitality, according to those who matter most: your guests. Ranking among the Travelers’ Choice winners is always tough — but never more so than this year as we emerge from the pandemic. Whether it’s using new technology, implementing safety measures, or hiring outstanding staff, I’m impressed by the steps you’ve taken to meet travelers’ new demands. You’ve adapted brilliantly in the face of adversity.”

To see Tripadvisor traveler reviews about the Museum, click here. Travelers can learn more about the Museum at NMMV.org/plan.