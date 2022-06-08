National Museum of Military Vehicles to host Colorado Military History Group July 2-3

(Dubois, Wyoming) – The National Museum of Military Vehicles will host the Colorado Military History Group at its museum near Dubois. The CMHG will present living history programs at the museum on Saturday and Sunday, July 2-3.

The volunteer re-enactors will portray American soldiers serving in the European Theater of Operations during the Fall of 1944. Their small encampment will be open from 9:30 a.m. through 5:00 p.m. during that weekend. The CMHG will present tactical and soldier life demonstrations continuously throughout each day and will have informal vehicle demonstrations of a restored World War II-era Jeep.

The Mission of the Colorado Military Historical Group is to preserve and portray military heritage, artifacts and traditions through public and private reenactment, commemorative and memorial events.

“The Colorado Military Historical Group, their mission, and their programs fit perfectly with our mission to honor veterans and their families,” said Doug Cubbison, Curator at the National Museum of Military Vehicles and organizer of the event.

There will be no extra fees charged for this special military history event. Guests will be subject to normal admission charged to access the Museum. Veterans and active-duty servicemen and women are always welcome at no cost.

This event is the first living history program presented at the National Museum of Military Vehicles which is open every day throughout the summer, except July 4, when the museum will have many of its tanks and vehicles on display in the town’s annual Independence Day Parade.