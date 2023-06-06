National Museum of Military Vehicles recently designated as official Purple Heart Museum

(Dubois, WY) – The National Museum of Military Vehicles (NMMV) in Dubois was officially designated as a Purple Heart Museum by the Military Order of the Purple Heart.

The designation was made at the Veterans Service Fair that was held on Saturday, May 28. Purple Heart Museum Proclamation. h/t National Museum of Military Vehicles

A Purple Heart museum is a museum that honors the men and women who have been awarded the Purple Heart, the United States’ oldest military decoration, which is awarded to members of the U.S. Armed Forces who have been wounded or killed by enemy action.

Advertisement

Barry Gasdek, the Military Order of the Purple Heart Commander for Wyoming, presented the proclamation to NMMV founder Dan Starks alongside Governor Mark Gordon. Military Order of the Purple Heart Commander for Wyoming Barry Gasdeck reads the proclamation. h/t Vince Tropea Tim Tomaszewski, retired 1st Sergeant from the United States Marine Corps, addresses the crowd. h/t Vince Tropea Tomaszewski displays the Purple Heart Museum designation signage. /t Vince Tropea