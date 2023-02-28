National Museum of Military Vehicles plans additional vehicles, exhibit improvements

(Dubois, WY) – With the addition of new vehicles and the improvement of existing exhibits in the Marshall and Puller Galleries, guests at The National Museum of Military Vehicles may incur slight disruptions as they tour the museum from March 13- April 28. While the museum and its three major galleries will remain open with its current Wednesday – Sunday schedule, safety considerations will drive temporary disruptions inside the 160,000 sq. foot museum eight miles southeast of Dubois.

The Connection Between American Manufacturing and Freedom

“When we tour guests through our Marshall Gallery, we talk about the connection between American manufacturing and American freedom beyond what guests see on a self-guided tour. We are incorporating key points of this tour information into our permanent display at the entrance to the Combat Vehicle Rotunda,” museum founder Dan Starks said.

Additions to the Combat Vehicle Rotunda

The museum will add a rare World War II M22 Locust airborne light tank to its Combat Vehicle Rotunda. Also, the museum will add an M26 armored tractor truck, a 75mm pack howitzer with handcart, 57mm anti-tank gun, and additional tank engines on stands, including an example of the Ford GAA gasoline aluminum engine that was used in the M4A3 series of Sherman tanks.

Red Ball Express

“We are refreshing our Red Ball Express with three new trucks – a Corbitt 6x6x6 prime mover, a Brockway bridge truck, and a LeRoi air compressor truck – as well as adding new reader interpretation and a new display case with Red Ball Express small artifacts,” Starks added.

Iwo Jima

Starks noted that scheduled work will convert the Operation Flintlock display into a presentation on the Battle of Iwo Jima and will include a Sherman flamethrower tank, an armored LVT, and information about the significance and costs of the battle of Iwo Jima.

Brown Water Navy in Vietnam

The museum’s restoration shop has been busy restoring a Vietnam War era Strike Team Assault Boat (STAB) to add to its interpretation of the Brown Water Navy in the Vietnam War. Some existing walls will be dismantled to incorporate the STAB into the museum’s Brown Water Navy display. Plans to unveil the STAB in a ceremony with some of its former crew members are scheduled for May 20 in the Puller Gallery. Details about the special ceremony will follow at a later date.