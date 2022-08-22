National Museum of Military Vehicles offers free admission, honors fallen heroes on September 11

(Dubois, WY) – The National Museum of Military Vehicles will again join the nation as it honors those who perished or lost loved ones on the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on U.S. soil that took the lives of nearly 3,000 people.

On Sunday, Sept. 11, the Museum will offer free admission to its world-class military history museum near Dubois, Wyoming. For the second year, the Museum received an unsolicited, anonymous donation hoping guests can mark the passage of time since the attacks at the museum.

“Since the 9/11 attacks, Americans have promised to ‘never forget,’” Alynne Catron, Executive Director of the National Museum of Military Vehicles, said. “It honors us that such a generous donation will again allow many to experience the museum – a place where we do our best to honor the service and sacrifice of American Veterans and their families every day.”

Besides free admission, the Museum will host Wyoming’s inaugural Honor and Remember service. The goal of the Honor and Remember program is to perpetually recognize the sacrifice of America’s military fallen service members and their families. The organization pays tribute to all military lives lost, not only while serving on active duty but also because of serving.

On Sept. 11, the museum will honor Air Force Combat Controller John Chapman, Marine Cpl. Matthew Henderson, Marine LCpl Rylee McCollum, Marine LCpl Chance Phelps, and Marine LCpl Jerrod Warden. All honorees have a Wyoming connection.

“It will be an incredible honor to present to families these flags, a national symbol that solely and specifically recognizes in gratitude and respect the ultimate sacrifice made by members of the United States military in service to our nation,” Museum founder Dan Starks said.

The program will begin at noon on Sept. 11 and is open to the public in the newly opened 599-seat Assembly Hall in the Poolaw Building on the campus of the National Museum of Military Vehicles.

The NMMV remains open every day through September and will change to off-season hours beginning Oct. 3, when the museum will be open Wed. through Sunday only.

Learn more at nmmv.org.