NATIONAL DAY OF THE COWBOY in Dubois!

Kick off the weekend with the Friday Night Rodeo, starting at 7:30 pm.

See at the events you love and let your kids participate in the Sheep Riding and the Kids Calf Scramble!

Food from the Cattle Camp and Ray Puroll’s Hot Dogs!!  Rustic Pine Tavern has beer on location!

Come enjoy the evening with the rest of Fremont County!!

Sunday morning, July 24, at the arena is COWBOY CHURCH with Mountain Grace Baptist Church! Biscuits & Gravy at 8:00 am, Church at 9:00 am, Guest Speaker James Scott!

NO TEAM ROPING SLACK this week!! Call/text to enter or enter at the rodeo. 307-710-7080

$400 Added in Rough Stock Events

All other entries are tonight, Thursday, July 21 from 7-9:00 pm.  307-710-7080

BUCKLE SPONSORS – Thank you for your continued support!!

GARY & DIANA HEDLUND
JUDITH GONZALEZ
LAZY L&B RANCH
HOME SOURCE REALTY
KIWANIS CLUB OF DUBOIS
MOUNTAIN VIEW STORAGE
PHAT FOAM
RIVERTON LIVESTOCK AUCTION
CHIMNEY ROCK ARENA
KILLABREW IRRIGATION/RANCHES
THE PERCH
RING LAKE RANCH
WESTERN LEDGERS

Results 7/15/2022

Pee Wee Barrels

1st Tawni Jo Nicholls  19.59

2nd Briella Nicholls 19.70

3rd Harper Nicholls 20.36

Steer Riding  

1st Eli Ruby  74

Mini Bulls

1st Stetson St Clair  83

2nd Blake McLean  82

3rd Cannon Muellner  78

Jr Barrels

1st Charlie Cox  18.580

2nd  Reina Givens  19.498

3rd  Remington Prince  19.616

Open Barrels

1st  Irelynn Campbell  18.342

2nd  Aislyn Vroman   18.454

3rd  Rachel  Myllymaki  18.590

Ranch Broncs

1st  Conner McCalmont  79

2nd Kacy Conner 73

3rd Zarek Rosencranz 67

Breakaway Roping

1st  Kallie Sims  3.46

2nd Lanna Jordan  3.60

3rd Piper Naylon  5.41

Tie Down Roping

1st Talon Cooper  11.55

2nd Cannon Campbell 19.70

Team Roping

1st  Clint Brower/Dahl Nicholls  6.32

2nd  Cannon Campbell/Wylie Shearer  8.07

3rd  Corbin Nicholls/Dahl Nicholls   11.18

Bull Riding

1st  Ethan Adams  88

Dude Ranch Event

1st Brooks Lake Lodge  25.04

Admission prices (cash only)
Adults $15
Kids $10
Kids 5 and under FREE

Be sure to visit the Dubois Friday Night Rodeo’s Facebook Page for events, rules, entry information and more!

