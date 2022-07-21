NATIONAL DAY OF THE COWBOY in Dubois!

Kick off the weekend with the Friday Night Rodeo, starting at 7:30 pm.
See at the events you love and let your kids participate in the Sheep Riding and the Kids Calf Scramble!
Food from the Cattle Camp and Ray Puroll’s Hot Dogs!! Rustic Pine Tavern has beer on location!
Come enjoy the evening with the rest of Fremont County!!
Sunday morning, July 24, at the arena is COWBOY CHURCH with Mountain Grace Baptist Church! Biscuits & Gravy at 8:00 am, Church at 9:00 am, Guest Speaker James Scott!
NO TEAM ROPING SLACK this week!! Call/text to enter or enter at the rodeo. 307-710-7080
$400 Added in Rough Stock Events
All other entries are tonight, Thursday, July 21 from 7-9:00 pm. 307-710-7080
BUCKLE SPONSORS – Thank you for your continued support!!
GARY & DIANA HEDLUND JUDITH GONZALEZ LAZY L&B RANCH HOME SOURCE REALTY KIWANIS CLUB OF DUBOIS MOUNTAIN VIEW STORAGE PHAT FOAM RIVERTON LIVESTOCK AUCTION CHIMNEY ROCK ARENA KILLABREW IRRIGATION/RANCHES THE PERCH RING LAKE RANCH WESTERN LEDGERS
Results 7/15/2022
Pee Wee Barrels
1st Tawni Jo Nicholls 19.59
2nd Briella Nicholls 19.70
3rd Harper Nicholls 20.36
Steer Riding
1st Eli Ruby 74
Mini Bulls
1st Stetson St Clair 83
2nd Blake McLean 82
3rd Cannon Muellner 78
Jr Barrels
1st Charlie Cox 18.580
2nd Reina Givens 19.498
3rd Remington Prince 19.616
Open Barrels
1st Irelynn Campbell 18.342
2nd Aislyn Vroman 18.454
3rd Rachel Myllymaki 18.590
Ranch Broncs
1st Conner McCalmont 79
2nd Kacy Conner 73
3rd Zarek Rosencranz 67
Breakaway Roping
1st Kallie Sims 3.46
2nd Lanna Jordan 3.60
3rd Piper Naylon 5.41
Tie Down Roping
1st Talon Cooper 11.55
2nd Cannon Campbell 19.70
Team Roping
1st Clint Brower/Dahl Nicholls 6.32
2nd Cannon Campbell/Wylie Shearer 8.07
3rd Corbin Nicholls/Dahl Nicholls 11.18
Bull Riding
1st Ethan Adams 88
Dude Ranch Event
1st Brooks Lake Lodge 25.04
Admission prices (cash only)
Adults $15
Kids $10
Kids 5 and under FREE
Be sure to visit the Dubois Friday Night Rodeo’s Facebook Page for events, rules, entry information and more!