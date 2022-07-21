NATIONAL DAY OF THE COWBOY in Dubois!

Kick off the weekend with the Friday Night Rodeo, starting at 7:30 pm.

See at the events you love and let your kids participate in the Sheep Riding and the Kids Calf Scramble!

Food from the Cattle Camp and Ray Puroll’s Hot Dogs!! Rustic Pine Tavern has beer on location!

Come enjoy the evening with the rest of Fremont County!!

Sunday morning, July 24, at the arena is COWBOY CHURCH with Mountain Grace Baptist Church! Biscuits & Gravy at 8:00 am, Church at 9:00 am, Guest Speaker James Scott!

NO TEAM ROPING SLACK this week!! Call/text to enter or enter at the rodeo. 307-710-7080

$400 Added in Rough Stock Events

All other entries are tonight, Thursday, July 21 from 7-9:00 pm. 307-710-7080

BUCKLE SPONSORS – Thank you for your continued support!! GARY & DIANA HEDLUND JUDITH GONZALEZ LAZY L&B RANCH HOME SOURCE REALTY KIWANIS CLUB OF DUBOIS MOUNTAIN VIEW STORAGE PHAT FOAM RIVERTON LIVESTOCK AUCTION CHIMNEY ROCK ARENA KILLABREW IRRIGATION/RANCHES THE PERCH RING LAKE RANCH WESTERN LEDGERS

Results 7/15/2022

Pee Wee Barrels

1st Tawni Jo Nicholls 19.59

2nd Briella Nicholls 19.70

3rd Harper Nicholls 20.36

Steer Riding

1st Eli Ruby 74

Mini Bulls

1st Stetson St Clair 83

2nd Blake McLean 82

3rd Cannon Muellner 78

Jr Barrels

1st Charlie Cox 18.580

2nd Reina Givens 19.498

3rd Remington Prince 19.616

Open Barrels

1st Irelynn Campbell 18.342

2nd Aislyn Vroman 18.454

3rd Rachel Myllymaki 18.590

Ranch Broncs

1st Conner McCalmont 79

2nd Kacy Conner 73

3rd Zarek Rosencranz 67

Breakaway Roping

1st Kallie Sims 3.46

2nd Lanna Jordan 3.60

3rd Piper Naylon 5.41

Tie Down Roping

1st Talon Cooper 11.55

2nd Cannon Campbell 19.70

Team Roping

1st Clint Brower/Dahl Nicholls 6.32

2nd Cannon Campbell/Wylie Shearer 8.07

3rd Corbin Nicholls/Dahl Nicholls 11.18

Bull Riding

1st Ethan Adams 88

Dude Ranch Event

1st Brooks Lake Lodge 25.04

Admission prices (cash only)

Adults $15

Kids $10

Kids 5 and under FREE

Be sure to visit the Dubois Friday Night Rodeo’s Facebook Page for events, rules, entry information and more!