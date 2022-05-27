NABC Councilman Spoonhunter re-named to HHS Tribal Advisory Committee

County 10 Photo - NABC Councilmember Lee Spoonhunter

The Northern Arapaho Business Council is pleased to announce Councilman Lee Spoonhunter has been re-selected to serve on the Secretary’s Tribal Advisory Committee for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

The Tribal Advisory Committee advises HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on a range of department policies and programs that impact Tribal communities and members. Councilman Spoonhunter and other committee members will work with federal officials and Tribal leaders regarding HHS services, spending, barriers to access and related issues.

“I’m honored to be chosen once again to serve as part of the HHS Secretary’s Tribal Advisory Committee,” said Councilman Spoonhunter. “Through our work on this advisory committee, we work to coordinate Tribal and federal authorities and to make certain the public health needs of Indian Country are met. I look forward to continuing my work with this committee on behalf of the Northern Arapaho Tribe and all tribes throughout Indian Country.”

HHS Tribal Advisory Committee members serve two-year terms.

