NABC Chairman Jordan Dresser attends White House summit aimed at combatting hate-motivated violence￼

The Northern Arapaho Business Council is pleased to announce Chairman Jordan Dresser attended the White House today to participate in the United We Stand Summit.

Chairman Dresser was among 21 “uniters” chosen for their work to “bring their communities together across lines of racial, religious, political and other differences to prevent acts of hate-fueled violence, promoting healing where such violence has had devastating consequences, and build unity.” The Biden administration characterized the Summit as the beginning of a multi-pronged effort to counter a rise in hatred and bigotry that threatens public safety, national unity and democracy itself.

“Hatred and extremism pose a danger to all of us,” said Chairman Dresser. “Indian Country has a vital perspective on these issues, and I am proud to join the President and community leaders from across the country as we embark on this important, bipartisan effort to find common ground, heal divisions and foster unity.”

Chairman Dresser has helped lead efforts to raise awareness about longstanding threats and violence against indigenous women and children. He was recently appointed to the federal Not Invisible Act Commission, tasked with helping survivors and victims’ families by recommending ways to improve intergovernmental coordination and law enforcement practices.

The United We Stand Summit corresponded with a series of announcements by President Biden about federal efforts to help local communities prevent, respond to and recover from violence; the launch of a national initiative – Dignity.us – to foster civil dialogue and seek solutions to violence; the signing of a bipartisan Compact to Combat Hate and Extremism by 140 mayors nationwide; a cooperative effort by multiple philanthropic groups; new efforts by social media and technology companies to identify threats of violence on their networks; and more.