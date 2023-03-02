NABC applauds legislative approval of ICWA, encourages Governor to sign

The Northern Arapaho Business Council (NABC) released the following statement today, March 1.

“Today’s broad, bipartisan approval of Senate File 94 sends an important message that Wyoming will not return to the days of assimilation when Native children were placed in non-Native homes or boarding schools in order to erase their Tribal identify and heritage. That was common procedure in the decades before enactment of the federal Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA), which now faces an uncertain future due to legal challenge. Adoption of today’s legislation will ensure protection of Native children and families in Wyoming.

“The Northern Arapaho Business Council was proud to support this important legislation, and we urge Governor Gordon to sign it into law. We offer our sincerest thanks to the entire Wyoming Legislature for its thoughtful consideration of this issue. In particular, we are grateful to the Select Committee on Tribal Relations, especially Senators Affie Ellis and Cale Case, along with Representatives Lloyd Larsen and Sarah Penn.

“The Northern Arapaho Tribe takes very seriously its responsibility that Arapaho children are only placed in loving, safe households where they can grow and thrive. We also take heart in the research, which is clear: Native children do best within their immediate family and Tribal community where their language, culture, customs and identity are respected and celebrated. Wyoming’s adoption of ICWA, and the previously-passed ICWA task force, will be a huge step in that direction.”