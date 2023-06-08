Mya Whitaker to dance at Idaho State

(Lander, WY) – Lander’s Mya Whitaker will take her talents to Idaho State University after signing her letter of intent Wednesday afternoon. “It was really exciting! It’s something I have been working on my whole life,” Whitaker said.

“The Idaho State coaches were super welcoming!” Whitaker added about why she choose the Pocatello school.

Mya says that dancing competitively for most of her life has helped her get to this point in her career. “I have been growing up in the environment of dancing competitively my whole life. It helped me go into this”.

The Bengal Dance Team will have opportunities to perform at nationals along with many ISU sporting events. “Idaho State is going to get a hard-working and dedicated dancer,” Whitaker said when describing what the program is going to get with her.

If you know of any college signings happening in Fremont County. Email [email protected]