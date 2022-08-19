Musical by local composer, lyricist produced in Montana recently

(Fremont County, WY) – Cameron Michael Fehring takes us on a journey through the ups and downs of working in retail in his musical “The Retail Song Cycle,” which was recently produced at the Zootown Arts Community Center in Missoula, Montana.

Fehring, who was born and raised in Fremont County, took his first retail job while studying at the University of Montana well over a decade ago. This unnamed department store, where he sold tools, would go on to be the setting for the musical.

This might seem familiar to some, as local theatre company Communal Pancake Performing Arts produced a reading of the show at Central Wyoming College, Fehring’s alma mater, in June 2018.

Since that reading, Cameron has developed the characters even further and written more songs, and re-written some as well in preparation for more performances and working toward completing the musical.

“It was incredibly surreal and lovely,” Fehring said of performing in Missoula, where it all began. “One of the main reasons I wanted to take it to Missoula is the talent pool there and the fact that is where all of these events happened.”

“For instance, the general manager says, ‘it’s a beautiful day in the valley today.’ Which most people laughed at because it indicates that they are spacey, but in Missoula, they know which valley they’re referencing.”

The next stop for “The Retail Song Cycle” is back in Wyoming, he noted. Casper to be exact. No date has been picked yet, but a few groups have asked to produce the show there.

The world premiere of the fully completed musical will be back at Central Wyoming College sometime in the future.