Music video shot in Wind River country to release Monday; take a behind the scenes look at production

(Lander, WY) – Back in November, local musician and Northern Arapaho artist Christian Wallowing Bull stopped by KOVE’s Coffee Time to talk about the music video shoot for his namesake song, “Wallowing Bull.”

After finishing filming and wrapping up post production, the video now has a release date of Monday, January 9, and will debut on Vimeo.

During a portion of the shoot, County 10 was able to speak with the filmmakers making the music video, Noam Sol Azouz and Dan Lior, both originally from Israel.

Advertisement

Dan Lior, Christian Wallowing Bull, Noam Sol Azouz. h/t Vince Tropea



Noam shared that while traveling across the country, she became inspired to shoot a documentary about the Fort Berthold Reservation in South Dakota.

After having come across Wallowing Bull’s music, Noam reached out and offered to direct a music video for him if she could use one of his songs for that project.

Noam went on to tell County 10 that she has fallen in love fast with the Wind River country, a sentiment Lior shared as well.

“There’s a certain magic to this place,” Lior commented. “We both deeply fell in love with this place.”

Advertisement

Lior, who now lives in the states, has had work showcased on HBO, the BBC, Men’s Journal and much more.

He stated that he works consistently with Noam and that they share an artistic point of view, with both co-shooting, co-directing and co-editing their current project.

While exact details of the music video will be saved for its Monday release, Wallowing Bull and partner/fellow artist Fiadh Vincent shared some stories from the shoot, including when Christian had to stand in freezing cold waters at sunrise, and Vincent had to drive a truck at just the right speed for the directors filming from its bed to get said shot.

Advertisement

Check out some photos from portions of the shoot in Lander below, and be on the lookout for the Monday music video release. Dan Lior, Christian Wallowing Bull, Noam Sol Azouz. h/t Vince Tropea Dan and Noam frame Darious Tillman for a shot in the video. h/t Vince Tropea Dan and Noam frame Darious Tillman for a shot in the video. h/t Vince Tropea Dan and Noam frame Darious Tillman for a shot in the video. h/t Vince Tropea Lior gets a shot of Coffee Time host Vince Tropea. h/t Christian Wallowing Bull Behind the scenes. h/t Vince Tropea Noam sets up the camera. h/t Vince Tropea