Museum of the American West, Fremont County Pioneer Museum to officially merge December 30

(Lander, WY) – The Museum of the American West and the Fremont County Pioneer Museum will officially merge into a “single wonderful museum,” according to a release from Jim Corbett, Executive Director for the Museum of the American West.

Operational aspects will be modified over the next few months to accommodate the merger.

“The all-volunteer Museum of the American West built the Pioneer Village to include the livery stable,” Corbett goes on to state in the release. “The Pioneer Village with its exceptional venues will now become a perfect extension of the Pioneer Museum.”

“The Fremont County Pioneer Museum and the Museum of the American West would like to thank all our donors and supporters who have made the Lander museum complex on Lander’s Main Street so successful, recognizable, and a source of pride in our community. Please visit your museum!”