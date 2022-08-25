Munda sentenced for multiple sexual abuse of a minor charges, solicitation, battery

(Lander, WY) – The sentencing hearing for 43-year-old Riverton resident David Munda, overseen by the honorable Judge Jason Conder, was held today, August 25.

Munda was sentenced for all eight counts filed against him after it was declared the Court accepted the guilty verdict of the jury trial held the week of May 20.

For Counts 1-4, each one a sexual abuse of a minor in the first degree felony charge, Munda was sentenced to 45-50 years, to be served concurrently.

For Count 5, a sexual abuse of a minor in the fourth degree felony charge, Munda was sentenced to 4 to 5 years (also to be served concurrently with Counts 1-4).

For Count 6, a soliciting to engage in illicit sexual relations felony charge, Munda was sentenced to 4 to 5 years.

For Count 7, an attempt to commit sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree felony charge, Munda was sentenced to 11 to 15 years.

Counts 6 and 7 are to be served concurrently, and consecutively following Counts 1-5.

For Count 8, a misdemeanor charge for battery, Munda was sentenced to 6 months, to be served consecutively following Counts 6 and 7.

Due to the 364 days Munda has already served, the 6 month sentence of Count 8 has technically already been completed, and the remaining 184 days will be credited toward the 45-50 year sentence of Counts 1-5.

He was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $1,445.

Two additional, separate charges that were filed against Munda were also ultimately “dismissed with prejudice,” after motions filed by the State were accepted.

Prosecuting the case was Fremont County Attorney Patrick LeBrun, with defense attorneys Kate Strike and Jeff Stanbury representing Munda.

To read all of County 10’s coverage on the case, click here.