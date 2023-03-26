Multiple Fremont County students make Wyoming FFA 2023 State Degree Recipients list; Shoshoni Chapter earns gold recognition

(Fremont County, WY) – The Wyoming FFA Association recently announced the State Degree Recipient list, with a total of 17 students from Fremont County making the cut.

These members will be recognized for their achievements at the 2023 Wyoming FFA Convention on Friday, April 21 at Session 3.

The students from Fremont County include:

Lander: Lainy Duncan, Deborah Gullion, Lillyan Hamilton, Ivor McPhie, and Zac Weston

Riverton: Jackson Hill

Jackson Hill Shoshoni: Cannon Campbell, Charmayne Dewey ,McLean Gardner, Jerikah Huelle, Annaliese Kassens, Kaitlyn Kiser, Trai Lopez, Juan Marrufo, Sonja Post, Elie Walters

Wind River: Tucker Jensen

The full list of all the recipients is below. h/t Wyoming FFA Association

The Chapter Recognition awards were also announced, with Shoshoni earning a gold, and Lander and Riverton getting silver. h/t Wyoming FFA Association

Congratulations Fremont County FFA’rs!

FFA is a dynamic youth organization that is a part of agricultural education programs at middle and high schools. Today, student members are engaged in a wide range of curriculum and FFA activities, leading to more than 235 career opportunities in agriculture.

The letters “FFA” stand for Future Farmers of America; however, in 1988 the official name of the organization was changed from “Future Farmers of America” to “The National FFA Organization” to reflect the growing diversity of agriculture.