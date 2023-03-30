Multiple Fremont County musicians featured in new WyoFolk Project compilation album

(Hoback, WY) – Distinct sounds permeate each region of the world, and the Wyoming community of performing songwriters is exceptional.

The Lomax Recordings for the U.S. Library of Congress in the 1930s imparted significance to regional sounds. Ninety years later, an auditory cross-section of Wyoming’s crafty composers adds new material to the deep well of American music on The WyoFolk Project.

The WyoFolk Project is a recording endeavor that was engineered from July to September 2022 at Three Hearted Recording Studio in Hoback, Wyoming—ultimately becoming a compilation album of 14 previously unreleased works by 14 of Wyoming’s celebrated songwriters.

The collection of songs is a historical snapshot, an invitation to experience the triumphs, tribulations, heartiness, and steadfastness of Wyoming troubadours.

Recorded, produced and mixed by songwriter-session player Aaron Davis of bands Screen Door Porch and Aaron Davis & The Mystery Machine, the project was made possible by grant funding from the Wyoming Arts Council, National Endowment for the Arts and the Wyoming Legislature.

The compilation was mastered by Jim Wilson (Dan Auerbach, Widespread Panic).

Each WyoFolk songwriter and/or band spent a separate day at Three Hearted Recording’s remote cabin studio in Snake River Canyon to capture a single song.

Thirty-four musicians contributed to over 200 hours of sessions that were whittled down to 55 minutes of music. The recordings range from complete takes of live-in-studio performances to layered, multi-track textures built one performance at a time.

Each track on The WyoFolk Project exemplifies an honest, heartfelt lyrical story.

“Songwriting is so personal and recording is even more vulnerable, so it was a true privilege for me to access that emotional space with the caliber of these artists,” says Davis, who had initially made a list of over 70 Wyoming songwriters for the project.

“Being in the engineer-producer role allowed me to work creatively with each artist during the sessions, and that experimental phase informed much of the post-production work as the mix engineer. Open-minded collaboration creates an inspiring environment, and the WyoFolk Project reflects that vibe. This album has been the project of a lifetime, and hopefully a Volume 1.”

Physical CDs and digital pre-orders for The WyoFolk Project are available via the artist-friendly BandCamp (https://wyofolk.bandcamp.com/).

Bonus items for BandCamp pre-orders include access to the full album a week early on March 31, beautiful artwork with liner notes and access to lyrics, a free WyoFolk sticker (CD pre-orders only), and options for high-resolution streaming and/or downloads.

On April 7, 2023, the album will drop on all streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music, the latter streaming in lossless high-resolution Apple Digital Masters format at 48k-24bit.

Album Tracklist for The WyoFolk Project – Various Artists [2023]

1- Standing Up Again – Jalan Crossland (Ten Sleep, Wyoming)

2- The Road that Goes to Nowhere – Alysia Kraft (Encampment, Wyoming)

3- One Good Wing – Aaron Davis (Hoback, Wyoming)

4- AM Revival – Jordan Smith (Lander/Gillette, Wyoming)

5- Ghosted by The Muse – Jason Tyler Burton (Pinedale, Wyoming)

6- Red Forest 1918 – J Shogren (Centennial/Laramie, Wyoming)

7- The Jury – Sarah Sample (Sheridan, Wyoming)

8- Orchard – Christian Wallowing Bull (Lander, Wyoming)

9- Wheelhouse Two – Low Water String Band (Lander, Wyoming)

10- Broke in a Small Town – Michael Batdorf (Wilson, Wyoming)

11- Was There Ever a Doubt in the World? – Bob Lefevre (Laramie, Wyoming)

12- Year’s Divide – Inland Isle (Jackson, Wyoming)

13- ‘Til it Ain’t – Shawn Hess (Laramie, Wyoming)

14- Green Pastures – Isaac Hayden (Jackson, Wyoming)