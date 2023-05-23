Multiple Fremont County athletes earn All-State Soccer honors

(Fremont County, WY) – The Wyoming Coaches Association has released the All-State soccer selections, including 11 Fremont County athletes from Lander and Riverton. Players selected for the honor must have been on the All-Conference first team this season and be voted by the coaches.
Here are the All-State selections for Fremont County:
Lander Lady Tigers
- Aislynn Donahue
- Mason Morton
- Annabell Naxhazel
- Delaney Sullivan
Lander Tigers
- Carter Ayers
- Odas Beason
- Callen Wheeler
- Silas Wheeler
Riverton Lady Wolverines
- Madi Fossey
- Cami Paskett
Riverton Wolverines
- Ruger Stowell