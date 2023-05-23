Multiple Fremont County athletes earn All-State Soccer honors

(Fremont County, WY) – The Wyoming Coaches Association has released the All-State soccer selections, including 11 Fremont County athletes from Lander and Riverton. Players selected for the honor must have been on the All-Conference first team this season and be voted by the coaches.

Here are the All-State selections for Fremont County:

Lander Lady Tigers

  • Aislynn Donahue
  • Mason Morton
  • Annabell Naxhazel
  • Delaney Sullivan

Lander Tigers

  • Carter Ayers
  • Odas Beason
  • Callen Wheeler
  • Silas Wheeler

Riverton Lady Wolverines

  • Madi Fossey
  • Cami Paskett

Riverton Wolverines

  • Ruger Stowell
