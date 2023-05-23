Multiple Fremont County athletes earn All-State Soccer honors

(Fremont County, WY) – The Wyoming Coaches Association has released the All-State soccer selections, including 11 Fremont County athletes from Lander and Riverton. Players selected for the honor must have been on the All-Conference first team this season and be voted by the coaches.

Here are the All-State selections for Fremont County:

Lander Lady Tigers

Aislynn Donahue

Mason Morton

Annabell Naxhazel

Delaney Sullivan

Lander Tigers

Carter Ayers

Odas Beason

Callen Wheeler

Silas Wheeler

Riverton Lady Wolverines

Madi Fossey

Cami Paskett

Riverton Wolverines

Ruger Stowell