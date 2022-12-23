Multiple crashes, hit-and-runs reported in Fremont County from Thursday to Friday

(Fremont County, WY) – Three hit-and-runs and thirteen crashes were reported in the call logs for the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO), Lander Police Department (LPD), and Riverton Police Department (RPD), between the mornings of December 22 and 23.

For the FCSO logs, officers responded to four vehicles that were reported to have slid off the road, two in Riverton, and two in Lander.

For the LPD, a hit-and-run was reported on Buena Vista Drive Thursday morning, as well as a collision between a vehicle and a garbage truck that it backed into on Highway 789

RPD responded to 10 total crash calls, including:

a vehicle that was abandoned after backing into a pole in the N. 2nd Street West area

a hit-and-run between a semi and an SUV on S. Federal Blvd. where the vehicle fled the scene (ensuing investigation)

a power pole collision on West Main

four vehicle-on-vehicle collisions

an intoxicated driver that slid and got high centered on a snow back (arrest made)

a second hit-and-run on S. 13th East that resulted in upwards of $1,000 in damage

No serious injuries were reported in any of the incidents.