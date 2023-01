(Fremont County, WY) – The National Weather Service in Riverton warns that a winter storm will impact the area Friday through Monday.

Frigid temperatures from an Arctic front are expected to follow for Sunday and beyond.

Significant snow is expected for the western mountains specifically, with more than a foot of total snowfall possible.

Advertisement

The NWSR advises that other regions will experience snowfall, and that they will have a better idea of what to expect in the coming days. h/t NWSR