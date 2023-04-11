Much to discuss at Wednesday’s Fremont County Master Gardeners meeting

(Riverton, WY) Gardening, plant sales, strawberries, and the hope for the end of a very long winter…the Fremont County Master Gardeners will have plenty to talk about at their next meeting held this Wednesday evening at the Fremont County Fairgrounds.

On the agenda will be the Farmers Market report, Strawberry Project/Hoop House report, the Garden Expo held on April 22 in Lander, a plant sale planned for May 27, board vacancies, volunteer opportunities, and their monthly roundtable discussion.

Master Gardeners generally hold their meetings on the 1st Wednesday of the month. Because of last week’s storm, the meeting was rescheduled for this Wednesday, April 12 at 5:30 p.m. in the Riverton Extension office located in the Fremont County office building (on the north side of the fairgrounds).

For more information, call Ernie Schierwagen at 307-851-7562 or email [email protected]. Strawberries from Master Gardeners Strawberry project. h/t Carol Brodle/Master Gardeners