Much cooler today; scattered showers, storms, gusty winds possible

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, today is looking much cooler, with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely west of the Divide.

Gusty outflow wind and locally heavy rain is possible with any storms that develop.

High temperatures will be in the lower to upper 70’s for Jeffrey City, Lander, and Dubois, with Riverton, Pavillion and Shoshoni a bit warmer at 85 degrees.

Advertisement

Lows tonight will be in the lower to upper 50’s.

Storm chances stay in the forecast through this weekend, especially for western Wyoming.