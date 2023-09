(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, cooler and unsettled weather moves into the state today.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms develop during the day, with heavier rainfall expected across the north.

High temperatures will be in the 60’s for most today, with Dubois a bit cooler at 51 degrees.

Lows tonight drop into the 30s and 40s with near or below-freezing temperatures west of the Divide. h/t NWSR