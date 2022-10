(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, much cooler temperatures and gusty winds are in store today, with continuing precipitation.

Rain is expected to gradually transition to snow throughout the day, and snow chances should end after sunrise Monday.

High temperatures will be in the lower 40’s for most of the county today, with Jeffrey City and Dubois a bit cooler at 38 and 33 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.