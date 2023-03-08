Mountain View Cemetery District Invitation for Bids

INVITATION FOR BIDS

Sealed bids, entitled “Mountain View Cemetery Expansion: Phase 2 – Paving & Sleeves,

Riverton, Wyoming” will be received by the Mountain View Cemetery District, 3540 W. Main

Street, Riverton WY 82501 until 4:00 P.M. local time on March 21, 2023 in accordance with

the plans, specifications and other contract documents.

At said place and time, and promptly thereafter, all proposals that have been duly received

will be publicly opened and read aloud. No bid may be withdrawn within a period of sixty (60) days after the scheduled time for the opening of bids.

The scope of the project shall generally include, but not necessarily be limited to:

Site clearing, earthwork, sleeve installation, paving, topsoil spreading, and dryland

seeding.

A pre-bid conference will be held at the Mountain View Cemetery Office, 3540 W. Main

Street, Riverton WY 82501 beginning at 1:30 P.M. on March 14, 2023. Attendance at the

pre-bid conference is not mandatory. All bidders are encouraged to attend. The Contractor

must ensure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against

because of their race, color, religion, sex, or national origin.

Plans and specifications may be examined in the Mountain View Cemetery Office or in the

Architect’s Office. Copies of said documents may be obtained from the Landscape Architect,

Steiner Thuesen PLLC, 1925 Grand Avenue #105, Billings, MT 59102, telephone 406-252-5545

Digital copies are provided at no charge. Hard copies can be provided for a non-

refundable reproduction charge of $150.00 per set, shipping charges may apply. Project

Manager is Nathan Steiner. All bidders must be on the planholders list to submit a bid.

Each bid or proposal must be accompanied by a Certified Check, Cashier’s Check, or Bid

Bond payable to Mountain View Cemetery District, in an amount not less than five percent

(5%) of the total amount of the bid. Successful bidder(s) shall furnish an approved

Performance Bond, Labor and Material Payment Bond, each in the amount of one hundred

percent (100%) of the contract amount. Insurance as required shall be obtained by the

successful bidder(s) and a certificate of that insurance shall be provided.

The right is reserved to reject any or all proposals received, to waive informalities in the bids, to postpone the award of the contract for a period not to exceed sixty (60) days, and to accept the lowest responsive and responsible bid which is in the best interest of the OWNER.

In accordance with the provisions of Wyoming Statute Annotated §16-6-101, et seq.,

preferences are hereby given to contractors residing in Wyoming and to materials, supplies,

agricultural products, equipment, machinery, and provisions produced, manufactured or

grown in Wyoming, or supplied by a resident of the state, quality being equal to articles

offered by the competitors outside of the state. Any bidder claiming preference must submit evidence of Wyoming residency as defined in Wyo. Stat. Ann. §16-6-101.

Publish: March 1, 2023; March 4, 2023; March 8, 2023

Public Notice paid for by Mountain View Cemetery District