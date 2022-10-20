Mountain lion reported near Arapahoe School this morning

(Arapahoe, WY) – A mountain lion was reported to have been seen in the vicinity of Arapahoe School the morning of October 20, according to a post shared on the Fremont County School District (FCSD) #38 Facebook page.

The ensuing investigation concluded that the animal has left the area, and poses no immediate threat.

“This morning a Mountain Lion was reported in the vicinity of the Arapahoe School. School Security implemented a Stay Put for staff and students and secured the perimeter of the School.

“The Wind River Police Department and Tribal Fish and Game were notified and responded. Their investigation concluded that the Mountain Lion had left the area.

“Staff and Students are now resuming normal daily procedures here at School. Arapahoe School Security, along with Tribal Game and Fish will monitor the area throughout the day.

“The Arapahoe School is dedicated in maintaining a safe school environment for students and staff. If you have any questions or concerns please contact School Resource Officer Matt Lee at 307-856-9333.“

