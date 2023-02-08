MOU, easements, and more happened during the Commissioners’ meeting

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners convened yesterday, February 7, for their regular meeting. Below is a recap.

Right-of-way easements between Fremont County and Rocky Mountain Power were approved for each of the three museums so that EV charging stations can be installed.

A memorandum of understanding between the Wyoming County Commissioners Association and counties serving as cooperating agencies in the Bureau of Land Management’s effort to revise the greater sage grouse plan was approved.

The annual contract between Novo Benefits, LLC and Fremont County for health benefits consulting services was approved.

The 2023 Fremont County Government Sandbag Policy was approved.

The contract between Fremont County and JR Project Management LLC was approved for the consultant to provide services for the management of major capital improvements at county facilities as well as assistance, as requested, to the county building department.

Resolution No. 2023-03 was approved, indicating the Commissioners’ decision to vacate a portion of Tweed Lane right-of-way because of right, title and interest in that section have been transferred to the City of Lander, and further setting the 45-day comment period to end on March 24, 2023.

The Board authorized the Fair Board Manager to purchase an on-demand water heater for the Little Wind Center (former lunchroom) for an amount of $3,500 from the fair budget and to make a budget infusion at a later date if necessary.

ARPA building project funding for an evaporator and elevated walkway for the courts was replaced by carpet and furniture for the District Courtroom, with the cost for both projects to remain the same as previously requested at $35,000.

The Arcasearch Digital Archiving Services proposal was approved in the amount of $250 to upload digital Commissioner records and election abstract result images annually with an additional $0.55/per image.

The Board approved the Fremont County Fair’s project ARPA request for a tractor totaling $99,000.

