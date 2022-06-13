Motorcyclist dead, passenger injured after collision with cow

(Park County, WY) – On June 12, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 17 on Wyoming 294 north of Powell, according to a report issued by the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

Around 12:20 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a collision involving a motorcycle.

The deceased has been identified as 45-year-old Powell resident Russell V. Hiatt.

Advertisement

According to the report, Hiatt was operating a motorcycle heading south on Wyoming 294 when he collided with a cow in the roadway.

Hiatt exited the right side of the road before correcting to the left, when he re-entered and exited the highway a second time, before stopping at the bottom of an embankment.

The crash location is designated as an open range area for livestock.

Hiatt succumbed to his injuries at the crash scene.

The passenger has been identified as 64-year-old Powell resident Debra M. Martin.

Advertisement

Martin was transported to St. Vincent Hospital in Billings, Montana, by medical helicopter for injuries sustained in the crash.

Alcohol use is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

This is the 39th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2022 compared to 39 in 2021, 39 in 2020, and 70 in 2019 to date.