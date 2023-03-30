Motion Bliss Academy competition team heads to Denver this weekend

(Riverton, WY) – The Motion Bliss Academy competition team recently competed in Gillette, Idaho Falls, and will compete in Denver this coming weekend to end their season.

These girls have done well, worked so hard, and brought home multiple first place finishes, along with other special awards for their jazz, hip-hop, and contemporary routines, shared Instructor Britney Kinney.

The three instructors, Britney, Candace & Jill, said: “We are so proud of you girls and want to wish you the best of luck this weekend.”

