Motion Bliss Academy competition team heads to Denver this weekend

(Riverton, WY) – The Motion Bliss Academy competition team recently competed in Gillette, Idaho Falls, and will compete in Denver this coming weekend to end their season. h/t Britney Kinney

These girls have done well, worked so hard, and brought home multiple first place finishes, along with other special awards for their jazz, hip-hop, and contemporary routines, shared Instructor Britney Kinney.

The three instructors, Britney, Candace & Jill, said: “We are so proud of you girls and want to wish you the best of luck this weekend.”

