Mostly warm, dry conditions expected today; isolated storms possible to the west

Vince Tropea
Vince Tropea
County 10 Weather

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, warm and mostly dry conditions are expected today, though a few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible across the west.

Gusty winds could be associated with the showers and storms.

Showers become more widespread across the region tomorrow as we transition to a cooler and wetter pattern.

High temperatures will be in the 70’s for most today, with Shoshoni a bit warmer at 82 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the 40’s and 50’s.

