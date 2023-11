(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, skies will remain sunny, with light winds for most locations today.

A slow warming trend returns through the upcoming weekend, with highs back in the 50s by Sunday.

Temperatures remain near normal today, reaching highs in the 40s for most locations, with lows tonight in the 20’s and upper teens.

Advertisement

h/t NWSR