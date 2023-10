(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Thursday will be another warm, dry day across the region, and tomorrow looks to be much of the same.

The warm and dry weather continues through the weekend.

A storm system will move in on Monday, bringing cooler and wetter weather to much of the state.

High temperatures will be in the 60’s for most today, with Dubois and Shoshoni a bit warmer at 70 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the 40’s. h/t NWSR