Mostly sunny today, with afternoon and evening thunderstorms possible

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Fremont County is looking at mostly sunny skies this morning, which will give way to increasing clouds and possible showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

High temperatures will be in the lower 90’s for most of the County today, with Jeffrey City and Dubois at 89 and 81 degrees.

Lows will be in the upper 50’s for most tonight, with things a bit cooler in Jeffrey City and Dubois at 55 and 50 degrees.

Wednesday will be breezy with more afternoon and evening showers and storms.

