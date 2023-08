(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wednesday is looking like a sunny and pleasant day across the state.

Northwestern parts of the state may see a few isolated showers develop during the afternoon/evening today.

Temperatures remain below normal but will continue to warm up throughout the week.

High temperatures for today will be in the 70’s and 80’s, with lows tonight in the 50’s.

Dubois will be a bit cooler tonight at 49 degrees. h/t NWSR